‘Youthquake’ titled word of the year by Oxford Dictionary

Web Desk: Oxford Dictionary titled word ‘Youthquake’ as a word of the year for 2017. It refers to a ‘political awakening’ among young voters.

Oxford Dictionary defines the word Youthquake as “a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people.” The word originated in a very specific context and it was coined by Diana Vreeland, the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine.

President of Oxford, Casper Grathwohl stated,“ We chose youthquake based on its evidence and linguistic interest. But most importantly for me, at a time when our language is reflecting a deepening unrest and exhausted nerves, it is a rare political word that sounds a hopeful note.”

He reveals that the word first built momentum in the wake of the British polls in June when young voters almost carried the Labour Party to an unlikely victory.

Other words are ‘antifa’ short form of ‘Anti-Fascist’. ‘Broflake’ means ‘a person who gets upset or offended readily by progressing attitude that conflict with his more conservative views.’ ‘Kompromat’ Russian word for compromising information collected for use in blackmailing. ‘Unicorn’ adding rainbow colors to things.

Last year, ‘post-truth’ was named as the word of the year by Oxford Dictionary.

Source: Indianexpress