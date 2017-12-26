Youth precious asset of country: Nawaz

—File Photo

LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif says disqualification is not a problem but the real problem is rights of the people, sanctity of vote and supremacy of the constitution and law.

He was addressing PML-N Social Media Convention in Lahore on Tuesday.

The PML-N president reaffirmed its commitment to keep struggling for safeguarding the sanctity of votes at all costs.

He said that the youth are precious asset of the country and he has full trust in them who would change of fate of the country.

Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N government paid ample attention towards the plight of the people of Balochistan and road network is being constructed in the province.