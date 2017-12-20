World’s longest wedding dress train enters Guinness Records

Image courtesy Guinness World Records

ISLAMABAD: The world’s longest wedding dress train in France succeeded in entering the Guinness World Records.

A private news TV channel reported that the dress measures over 8,095 metres made by a construction company Dynamic Projects. At least 15 volunteers spent two months in stitching individual pieces of the train before sewing them all together to form a whole.

It broke the record of the previous garment that measured 1,203.9 metres.

The dress was displayed in Caudry, a French town famous for its production of lace, 11 years after the Guinness World Records title was first set there.

Professional surveyor Christophe Dumont of French surveying firm Cabinet Caron- Briffaut and Guinness World Records adjudicator Rob Molloy examined the garment and presented a certificate to the company.— APP