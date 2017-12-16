World community urged not to remain silent on state terrorism in occupied Kashmir

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has strongly condemned the inhuman tactics including torture, arbitrary arrests, and extra-judicial killings by the Indian occupation forces to suppress the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Saturday, he said India again violated rights of Kashmiris to assembly and protest by arresting leaders and workers to prevent them from joining the ‘Anantnag Chalo’ rally yesterday.

The Minister said another abhorrent element of Indian strategy has been to implicate Kashmiri leaders in false cases and harass them by their arrests, incarceration and summoning them to courts time and again.

He said the international community must not remain silent over the outrageous violations of due process of law by Indian government in cases of Kashmiri leaders resisting illegal occupation of Indian forces.—Radio Pakistan