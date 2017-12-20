World Bank approves package of $ 825 mln for Pakistan

—Photo by Business Recorder

World Bank has approved a package of 825 million dollars for Pakistan to improve its national power transmission system and enhance health and education service delivery.

According to a press release issued in Washington, the package include 425 million dollars for National Transmission Modernization Project-1 while 400 million dollars for Public Financial Management reform package for enhanced health and education service delivery.

The NTMP-1 project will modernize the national transmission system and enable new power generation to reach consumers by upgrading, expanding and rehabilitating selected 500 KV and 220 KV substations and transmission lines.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Illango Patchamuthu, said the improved power supply will help meet the unserved demand from consumers and reduce power outages.