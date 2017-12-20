Web Desk: This puzzle will freeze your mind. Try to stretch your brain a little and give answer.

There are three doors in front of you. You have to go through one of them. Behind the first door, a fire is raging, a gunman lurks behind the second one and behind the third door, there is a lion that has not eaten in 3 years. So now which door will you choose?

Read the given question again.

Think carefully.

Answer

Lions can survive for 1-2 weeks without food. If it’s been 3 years since the animal’s last meal, it is probably long dead. The door with the lion behind it will be the safest option.

Source: Brightside