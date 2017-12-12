WhatsApp Beta rolls out some excited new features

Web Desk: Facebook-owned WhatsApp has now rolled out some new features on the beta version.

Picture in Picture (PiP)

While making a video call, a user can perform multitask. A picture in picture mode will start in a new window. Users can also resize the video window.

Private replies in groups

This feature enables a user to reply to a group message privately.

New invite via link shortcut

This feature allows group admins to send a link to other users, so they can join the group directly.

Tap to unblock user

This option allows users to unblock anyone by just tapping and holding any contact.

Shake to report

This feature allows users to report problems by just shaking the device that opens the Contact Us section. It is only available in the WhatsApp beta version 2.17.437.

