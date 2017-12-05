Two facilitators of suicide attack arrested from Chaman

—Photo by INP

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti claimed to have arrested two suspected facilitators of the suicide attack on DIG Telecommunications Hamid Shakeel Sabir in Quetta last month.

In a joint press conference with police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) officials in the provincial capital on Tuesday, Bugti said the suspects, identified as Mehmood and his accomplice Saleem, were arrested from Chaman.

The suspects were involved in bringing suicide bombers from Afghanistan, and they were also involved in other terrorist attacks in the province, said Bugti.—PPI