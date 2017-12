—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Indian Army have continued unprovoked ceasefire violation and targeted a funeral in Chaffar village of Chirikot sector at the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a press release issued by ISPR, two civilians embraced Shahadat while a woman got injured. Pakistan Army responded in a professional manner against the Indian posts.

One Indian soldier was killed and five other injured in the retaliation. The Indian post was also destroyed.—PPI