Two army officials martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

Peshawar: Terrorist in North Waziristan opened fire on the vehicle of security forces on Tuesday which martyred two soldiers, Aaj News reported.

According to Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on their vehicle from the surrounding mountains. The martyred were identified as Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat.

According to the ISPR, second LT Abdul Moeed belonged to Burewala, Vehari and he had recently passed out PMA and it was his first posting.

Whereas, Sepoy Basharat was a resident of village Danyor located in Gilgit. He has been serving the Pak army for three years.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tribute to the martyred soldiers stating that, “Freedom isn’t free, it costs sons of the soil. Freedom that we enjoy today is owed to so many such bravehearts. Salute to our Martyrs”

PM condemned terrorist attack

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned terrorist attack on a vehicle of the Pakistan Army at North Waziristan.

In his condolence message, he stated that these matchless sacrifices of precious human lives, in the war against terrorism, will always be remembered as they form the most important aspect of our national history.

The Prime Minister said as a nation, we will never forget the greatest contribution of our valiant Armed Forces in the war against the enemies of our country.Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir has also condemned the terrorist attack.