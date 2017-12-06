Traditional tea sales drop as the young turn to herbal brews: Study

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Young people are shunning the traditional cup of tea in favour of more specialist drinks according to new market research from consumer analysts Mintel.

The study found that fewer than one in six people aged 16 to 34 drink five or more cups of standard black tea a day, helping to contribute to a five per cent overall decline in tea sales this year.

Instead of black tea, this demographic is twice as likely to prefer speciality drinks such as green and fruit teas than the over 55s.Vanity was listed as one of the possible reasons for a drop in black tea consumption among younger generations, with almost half of those surveyed worrying that too much tea can stain their teeth.

The flavour of standard black tea was also found to be “unappealing” to younger people, especially compared to speciality teas which are often thought of as a treat, The telegraph reported.

It was also found that 16 per cent of people believe black tea has too much caffeine in it to drink in the afternoon, while a further 13 per cent believe it’s not good for hydration.Richard Caines, senior food and drink analyst at Mintel, said:

“UK retail value sales of tea have been in decline in recent years, with growth in sales of green, fruit, herbal and speciality teas not enough to make up for a fall in sales of standard black tea which dominates the market.

“Tea brands need to increase the appeal of their products to 16 to 34-year-olds who drink black tea less frequently.

“One way of encouraging more tea drinking among younger consumers is with more choice of flavours and indulgent varieties.”Sales of green tea bags, fruit and herbal tea bags and other speciality teas now account for a combined value of 29 per cent of the market though this still isn’t enough to prevent the decline in overall tea sales.-APP