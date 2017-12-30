Top Bollywood songs of year 2017

-File Photo

Web Desk: The year 2017, was a dull year for Bollywood movie but not for Hindi music industry. Either it was Item song, soulful romantic track or breakup songs, B-town singers gave dose to everything. The best singers of the year are AR Rehman, Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Here is the best playlist of the year 2017.

Ban Ja Rani – Guru Randhawa

Ban Ja Rani is a song track from the movie Tumhari Sulu. It is composed by Randhawa and Rajat Nagpal and sung by Randhawa.

Maana k Hum Yaar nahi – Parineeti Chopra and Sonu Nigam

The duet version of the song ‘Maana k Hum Yaar Nahi’ is listed in the best playlist of 2017. The lyrics were penned by Kausar Munir.

Humsafar – Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral

The song ‘Humsafar’ visualized on varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the film Badrinath ki Dulhania. It was composed, written and rendered by Akil Sachdeva. This song perfectly expresses the heart feeling in love.

Nazm Nazm – Ayushmann Khurrana

This song was penned and composed by Arko and voiced by Ayushmann Khurrana. This is definitely one of the best romantic songs of the year.

Sweety Tera Drama – Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Shraddha Pandit

Bareilly Ki Barfi’s song ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ is one of the popular song and star-busting numbers of the year. It was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Hawayein – Arijit Singh

This beautiful and soulful song was composed by Pritam, voiced by Arijit Singh and written by Irshad Kail. It is one of the most mesmerizing songs of the year.

Ok Jaanu Title Track – AR Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatest

Title track of Ok Jaanu was written by Gulzar and composed by the music maestro himself. It was voiced by AR Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatesh

Enna Sona – Arijit Singh

Ok Jaanu’s song Enna Sona was composed by AR Rahman and written by Gulzar, but leading his voice for ‘Enna Sona’ is romantic heartthrob Arijit Singh.

Dil Diyan Gallan – Atif Aslam

Tiger zinda Hai’ song Dil Diyan Gallan has been sung by Atif Aslam whose soul-stirring voice has beautifully brought Irshad Kamil’s lyrics to life.

Mere Rashke Qamar – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Late Nusrat Fateh Khan and his Nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have weaved pure magic with his Sufi romantic number from Baadshaho.

Source: Indianexpress