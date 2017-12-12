Top 7 Pakistan’s popular OSTs of 2017

-File Photo

Web Desk: Pakistani dramas are popular for their soulful and heart-touching soundtracks. There is no doubt that these tracks persuade audience to watch relevant drama.

These are the top 7 heart-warming OSTs of 2017

O Rangreza

It is the most popular and awesome song. It was sung by Sahir Ali Bagga. The video of song is full of colors.

Baaghi

The title song of Baaghi is one of the best OSTs of recent times. This is sung and composed by Shuja Haider. Sabir Zafar wrote its lyrics.

Sun Yaara

Sun Yaara’s OST is so impressive. It was sung by Damia Farooq, she really made the song everyone’s favorite with her beautiful vocals.

Mohabbat Tum se Nafrat hai

This beautiful and outstanding OST is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and lyrics are written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

Te Raha Dil

This melodious and romantic OST is sung by Atif Ali and Samra Khan .

Khuda Mera Bhi Hai

The emotional OST of the drama represents the whole theme of it. This is sung by Waqar Ali.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2

OST song of Khuda aur Mohabbat 2 is so heart-warming. The song was sung by Ahmad Jahanzeb, the vocals were added by Afshan Fawad.

Sang-e-Mar Mar

OST of Sang-e-Mar Mar is so magical and beautiful. It was composed by Ali Bagga and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The music is so heart-touching and soothing.

