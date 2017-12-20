Home / Life & Style / Top 13 worst online shopping experiences

Top 13 worst online shopping experiences

-Brightside


Web Desk: Online shopping is really a blessing for the busy people, but it is not always a good idea. Sometimes you bitterly regret shopping on the internet and become disappointed.

Here are the 13 worst experience of online shopping that will make you laugh.

When you bought socks with your idol.

When you order boots on sale for 50% off, and receive only one shoe.

Sunglasses what you ordered what you got.

Almost the same

A new generation of ‘Smart Watch’

These dogs look more like zombies.

The cruelest fraud really.

Expectation V/S Reality

Some time you got more than you ordered.

These overalls become a disappointment.

This mug was supposed to change color when heated.

The drink seems to have survived the spring thaw.

Eternal fun!

Source: Brightside