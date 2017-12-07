Three persons killed in accidents

File Photo

SARGODHA: Three people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents here in Jauharabad police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Karam Bukhsh of Addi Kot Tehsil Jauharabad along with his sister Khursheed Bibi was riding a motorcycle, when a speeding bus hit the two-wheeler at Mitha Tiwana road. As a result, both

died on the spot.

In another accident, a motorcyclist Naeem Abbas died while his friend Muhammad Touseef received injuries, when a rashly driven truck hit the two-wheeler at Jauharabad- Muzafargarh road.

The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital Jauharabad-APP