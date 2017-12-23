Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir border firing

—File photo

SRINAGAR: Three Indian soldiers were killed in Kashmir along the unofficial border with Pakistan Saturday, Indian police alleged.

The soldiers were killed in the Rajouri sector of Indian-administered Kashmir after Pakistani troops started firing across the border, alleged Shesh Paul Vaid, the director general of police in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Initial reports say three soldiers were killed during (a) BAT operation,” Vaid told AFP.

Vaid added that an officer was among the dead, and another soldier was injured.

There was no immediate response from Pakistani authorities to the incident.