This Pakistani actor was the first choice for upcoming Bollywood flick ‘Kaalakaandi’

Web Desk: Kaalakaandi director Akshat Verma revealed that Fawad Khan was initially approached for the role of Saif Ali Khan. But as the film slipped into the hands of Cinestann from UTV, Saif Ali bagged the role.

During an interview with PTI, he says, “Fawad was supposed to be one of the actors we talked to when the project was with UTV. It was around 2013… He was going to play the role Saif plays. But ultimately everything happens for a reason and for the best. No one could have done the role better than Saif,”

“When I first messaged Saif, I didn’t get a reply from him. When I finally met him, it was almost two years to the date I had texted him, and I still have the message saved. “This time, he had read the script because Ashi (Dua, one of the producers) had sent it to him. He said ‘ok we are on’ in five minutes. So the time period was, on one hand two years and on the other, just five minutes to get Saif,” he adds.

Kaalakaandi is a comedy film and it is scheduled to release on January 12, 2018.

Source: Indianexpress