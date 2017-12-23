This one thing is important for infants’ brain development

Web Desk: Recent study suggests feeding egg to infants provides them key nutrient for better brain development.

Research reveals that infant who eats eggs beginning at six months showed significantly higher blood concentrations of choline, and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Choline and DHA contain vitamin B, omega-3 fatty acids which play vital roles ininfant brain development and function.

“Eggs have been consumed throughout human history, but the full potential of this nutritionally complete food has yet to be recognised in many resource-poor settings around the world,” said Lora Iannotti, from the Washington University, St. Louis in the US.

“Like milk or seeds, eggs are designed to support the early growth and development of an organism and are, therefore, dense in nutrient content,” Iannotti said.

“Eggs provide essential fatty acids, proteins, choline, vitamins A and B12, selenium and other critical nutrients at levels above or comparable to those found in other animal food products, but they are relatively more affordable,” Iannotti said.

This showed that early introduction of eggs significantly improved linear growth.

Source: DeccanChronicle