Thirteen drown, 27 missing as boat capsizes near Thatta

—Photo by Reuters

Thatta, Sindh, Dec 07 (PPI): At least 13 people including women and children drowned and 27 others were reported missing when a boat capsized in sea at Sakiro on Thursday. However, 20 people were rescued.

Rescue sources said some villagers were going to visit coastal shrine of Pir Patho in two boats, when a carrying more than 50 people capsized near Bohara after colliding with another boat due to high tide and strong winds.

Rescue teams were searching for the missing people.

Official sources have confirmed that 13 bodies were shifted to local hospital, while many rescued people were injured who were being treated in the local hospital; however, the critically injured people are being shifted to Karachi as in whole Thatta district trauma care facilities are not present.—PPI