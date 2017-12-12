These are 5 easy ways to prevent kidney stone

Web desk: Kidney stones are on the rise. It can affect any part of your urinary tract from your kidneys to your bladder and passing kidney stone can be quit painful.

Doctors recommend some easy steps to prevent kidney stone. Have a look

Drink plenty of water

Drink enough water that could pass 2 liters of urine a day, you can also drink citrus beverages like lemonade and orange juice. In this way, you can block stone formation.

Get the calcium you need

Consume appropriate amount of calcium daily. Men at the age of 50 or above should intake 1,000 milligrams of calcium per day along with Vitamin D.

Reduce Sodium

High-sodium can increase the amount of calcium in urine. Therefore, doctors suggest to reduce daily intake to 2,300 mg. if Sodium has contributed to kidney stones in the past, try to reduce it to 1,500 mg. This will also help to maintain blood pressure and heart functions.

Limit animal protein

Animal proteins such as meat, poultry, eggs and seafood can increase the level of uric acid and cause kidney stone. A high-protein diet also reduces level of citrate.

Avoid stone-forming food

Stone forming foods are Beets, chocolates, spinach, tea and nuts that are rich in oxalate and phosphate. Try to avoid these foods or consume them in a small amount.

Source: health.harvard.edu