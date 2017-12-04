These 8 makeup mistakes will make you look old

-The Cheat Sheet

Web Desk: Makeup can enhance natural beauty and boost self-confidence by highlighting our features, it can also make our skin look well-nourished and can give us a youthful look.

But these 8 makeup mistakes can make you look old.

Wearing dark lipstick

Dark colored lip glows make your lips look smaller. But if you love wearing dark shades, pick a sheer formula or a stain, dab the color on with your finger. Also pick a lip liner that matches the color of your lips rather than your lipstick.

Wearing wrong color foundation

Too dark or too light foundation can make you look not youthful. Therefore, always pick the Foundation matching with skin tone of your face, even before it’s blended.

Skipping eyebrows

Eyebrows become sparser over time, so fill them with a product having lighter shade than your hair. You can also apply lip balm to groom eyebrows.

Blushing on the wrong spot

Swirl brush only on the apple of your cheeks or apply it too far the cheekbones, it will give you unnatural and saggy appearance.

Therefore, blush lightly along your cheekbone, starting under the center of your eye and sweeping onward can give you youthful glow.

Lining the Bottom of your eyes

Harsh and dark colored lines will make your lids look heavy. Apply soft layer of eyeliner to your top outer corner and blend it well.

Using heavy hands

A thick layer of foundation or concealer will settle into wrinkles and crease. Use lightweight foundations, tinted moisturizers and BB creams because they are easy to blend. In the end use damp sponge to soak up extra makeup.

Dreary Blush color

Bright colors make your whole face appear younger. Cream blush give an extra surge of moisture on your cheeks.

Finishing with powder

Swap out powder for blotting tissues, which will not highlight wrinkles.

