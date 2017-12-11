These 8 foods can decrease the risk of heart attack

Web Desk: Heart is an important organ, but fatty foods increases cholesterol levels, which leads to vascular plaques that prevent the heart from functioning correctly.
Here are 8 foods you should consume to take care of your heart and decrease the risk of heart attacks.
Fatty Fish
Fatty fish decreases the risk of arrhythmia and atherosclerosis. Consume them 2-3 times a week.
Dark Chocolate
It helps normalize blood pressure and fight inflammations and blood clotting.
Nuts
Nuts have Vitamin E that helps to decrease the level of bad cholesterol.
Green tea
One cup of green tea will stop the formation of cholesterol plaques. It boosts metabolism and helps to fight against excess weight.
Pomegranate
It contains antioxidants which lowers blood pressure, normalizes blood circulation and increases hemoglobin levels.
Watermelon
It plays an important role in vascular health. Also stabilizes the cholesterol levels and contains antioxidants.
Garlic
It lowers blood pressure and prevents atherosclerotic plaques from appearing.
Apple and pears
They normalize blood circulation that decreases the risk of heart attack.
A Special drink for healthy blood vessels
Ingredients:
250 ml – Ginger juice
250 ml – Garlic puree
250 ml – Lemon juice
250 ml – Apple cider vinegar
5 tbsp – Honey
Method
Mix all the ingredients except honey. Cook it on medium flames for 30 minutes. Stir continuously. Then let it cool. Once it get cool, add honey. You can store it in the fridge for 1 to 2 months.
Take 1 tbsp of this mixture every morning on an empty stomach.
Source: Brightside