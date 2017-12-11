These 8 foods can decrease the risk of heart attack

-The Independent

Web Desk: Heart is an important organ, but fatty foods increases cholesterol levels, which leads to vascular plaques that prevent the heart from functioning correctly.

Here are 8 foods you should consume to take care of your heart and decrease the risk of heart attacks.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish decreases the risk of arrhythmia and atherosclerosis. Consume them 2-3 times a week.

Dark Chocolate

It helps normalize blood pressure and fight inflammations and blood clotting.

Nuts

Nuts have Vitamin E that helps to decrease the level of bad cholesterol.

Green tea

One cup of green tea will stop the formation of cholesterol plaques. It boosts metabolism and helps to fight against excess weight.

Pomegranate

It contains antioxidants which lowers blood pressure, normalizes blood circulation and increases hemoglobin levels.

Watermelon

It plays an important role in vascular health. Also stabilizes the cholesterol levels and contains antioxidants.

Garlic

It lowers blood pressure and prevents atherosclerotic plaques from appearing.

Apple and pears

They normalize blood circulation that decreases the risk of heart attack.

A Special drink for healthy blood vessels

Ingredients:

250 ml – Ginger juice

250 ml – Garlic puree

250 ml – Lemon juice

250 ml – Apple cider vinegar

5 tbsp – Honey

Method

Mix all the ingredients except honey. Cook it on medium flames for 30 minutes. Stir continuously. Then let it cool. Once it get cool, add honey. You can store it in the fridge for 1 to 2 months.

Take 1 tbsp of this mixture every morning on an empty stomach.

Source: Brightside