These 3-questions can determine your IQ level

-Brightside
Web Desk: Evolutionary psychologists carried a research in 2016 to determine the affects of population. They found that people with high IQ showed similar characteristics.
These 3 questions IQ test can determine your intellectual.
- Could you live in a heavily populated part of a big city?
- No, it’s stressful
- I wouldn’t mind.
- Would you feel sad and lonely if you are not in constant contact with your friends?
- More or less
- Not really.
- Do you agree with the answer?
- Not at all.
- Yes, it’s true.
Result:
- If you chose the first option in every question, then you’re high on happiness index.
- If you chose the second option in every question, then you possess the typical qualities with a high IQ.
People with a powerful IQ are the most capable of solving revolutionary task, adapt new environment more quickly because they are better at managing stress. Moreover, they see thing from a different angle and they will see that in perspective the middle pencil is the longest.
- If you chose different options, then you’re probably found a happy medium between happiness and intelligence.
Source: Brightside