Home / Life & Style / Education / These 3-questions can determine your IQ level

These 3-questions can determine your IQ level

pencil.png

-Brightside


-Brightside

Web Desk: Evolutionary psychologists carried a research in 2016 to determine the affects of population. They found that people with high IQ showed similar characteristics.

These 3 questions IQ test can determine your intellectual.

  1. Could you live in a heavily populated part of a big city?

    -Brightside

  • No, it’s stressful
  • I wouldn’t mind.
  1. Would you feel sad and lonely if you are not in constant contact with your friends?

    -Brightside

  • More or less
  • Not really.
  1. Do you agree with the answer?

    -Brightside

  • Not at all.
  • Yes, it’s true.

Result:

  • If you chose the first option in every question, then you’re high on happiness index.
  • If you chose the second option in every question, then you possess the typical qualities with a high IQ.

People with a powerful IQ are the most capable of solving revolutionary task, adapt new environment more quickly because they are better at managing stress. Moreover, they see thing from a different angle and they will see that in perspective the middle pencil is the longest.

  • If you chose different options, then you’re probably found a happy medium between happiness and intelligence.

Source: Brightside