The first thing you see can tell alot about your character

Web Desk: Optical illusion tests are very popular. Psychologists also use it for testing someone’s personality. So, pay attention to the image and note the first thing you see in it.

This will not give you full psychological portrait of your character, but can provide you some information about your personality.

1

2

3

Result

A lion : You always get to the root of things, you are strong and a brave person.

: You always get to the root of things, you are strong and a brave person. An exotic bird : you are a bit light-headed and irresponsible. But at some time, you are creative and have a strong desire to change the world.

: you are a bit light-headed and irresponsible. But at some time, you are creative and have a strong desire to change the world. A duck : Your life consists of emotional impulses. You have rapid mood swing and you can make decision abruptly.

: Your life consists of emotional impulses. You have rapid mood swing and you can make decision abruptly. A Rabbit : You focus on the consequences of each action. You are so logical but that doesn’t mean you are a cold and insensitive person.

: You focus on the consequences of each action. You are so logical but that doesn’t mean you are a cold and insensitive person. A dog’s snout : You have logical way of thinking and quick wit to analyze reality.

: You have logical way of thinking and quick wit to analyze reality. A dog’s leg and tail: You probably like more original decisions but it doesn’t mean you can’t use logical thinking. You apply creative approach when trying to solve any problem.

Source: Brightside