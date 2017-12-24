Terrorism cannot & should not be associated with any religion, nationality: Speakers’ Conference

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The first Speakers’ Conference has reaffirmed that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, culture and ethnic group and called for full and effective implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolution and global counter terrorism strategy.

The declaration issued at the conclusion of the Speakers Conference in Islamabad on Sunday recognized terrorism as a common threat to the entire world and condemned the phenomena in all its forms and manifestations.

The participants recommended that their governments shall take further strong measures in practical steps through devising joint concrete and comprehensive strategies to combat terrorism.

The participants expressed willingness to help promote dialogue, trust and confidence with the view to address the common challenges of terrorism in unified coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The declaration encouraged greater engagement and cooperation in people to people connectivity initiatives relating to education, human resources development, cultural exchanges and tourism.

The participants recognized that enhancing intra-regional connectivity would benefit all participating countries through enhanced trade, investment, infrastructure, tourism, people to people linkage and cultural exchanges.

The participants agreed that for ensuring global and regional peace and stability, the issue of Jammu and Kashmir needs peaceful resolution by Pakistan and India in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The members condemned act of terrorism targeted towards the parliaments and expressed solidarity with the victims as well as the governments and people of the countries attacked. They expressed resolve the stand by the Turkey in bringing to justice the perpetrators of July 15 terrorist coup attempt and other crimes.

The participants condemned any decisions and actions which purported to have altered the character, the status or the demographic composition of Holy City of Al-Quds have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with the relevant UN resolutions.—Radio Pakistan