Suspected U.S. drone kills militants on Pak-Afghan border

—File Photo

PARACHINAR: A suspected U.S. drone attack along the Pakistani-Afghan border killed a militant commander, a Pakistani official said.

The Pakistani official said it was not immediately clear whether the missile struck on the Afghan or Pakistani side of the border.

There have been multiple suspected U.S. drone strikes in the mountainous border region separating Pakistan’s Kurram Agency from Afghanistan since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.

Trump has taken a hardline stance on Pakistan, which he says provides safe haven to terrorists including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network carrying out attacks in Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s suspected drone attack targeted the vehicle of a militant commander named Jamiuddin, said the Pakistani official, who is based in the area, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that it also killed an associate of the commander.—Reuters