Surveillance footage shows man robbing US casino

.— File photo

LAS VEGAS: Las Vegas police are still on the hunt for a man who carried out an armed robbery of a poker room casino cashier at the famous Bellagio resort earlier this week.

Casino security video clips released by police show the robber wearing a curly, blond wig beneath a dark-coloured watch cap, eyeglasses, and bandages on part of his face.

The video shows him carrying a plastic bag and dressed in jeans, sneakers and a dark jacket over a hooded sweatshirt.

He is seen breaking into a jog as he leaves the casino.

Police have found his getaway vehicle, but the suspect remains on the run.