Study reveals that soup is the best for treating cold

-Food Network

Web Desk: People advise the sick ones to have a nice chicken soup specially in winters. Now the study has also proved that, having a warm nice chicken soup is the best remedies for the treatment of cold.

A research conducted at the University of Nebraska, revealed that Chicken soup is the best remedy to treat cold because it’s ingredients have healing properties.

As an experiment, study author Dr Stephen Rennard analyzed three batches of soup which includes chicken, onions, sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnip, carrot, celery stem, parsley, salt and pepper. He found that chicken soup helps white blood cell to block or reduce the virus.

The chicken soup could have anti-inflammatory components and also ease the symptoms of respiratory infection.

Researchers believe that due to soup, the neutrophils’ movement reduces which can steady the activity in the area that causes symptoms of the flu.

Source: deccanchronicle