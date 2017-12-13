Sri Lanka win toss, bowl against India in second ODI

—Zee News

Mohali: Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second one-day international against India in Mohali on Wednesday.

The visitors, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after a big opening win on Sunday, have fielded an unchanged side in their bid to clinch their first-ever series on Indian soil.

“It is overcast conditions and we want to use it best. Toss will definitely decide the match like the previous game (in Dharamsala),” said Perera, whose side bundled out India for 112 in the opener.

“I think this wicket is better than the last one. I know this surface well as I have played for Kings XI Punjab (in the Indian Premier League). This should be better to bat on,” he added.

India captain Rohit Sharma said his team would have bowled first as well if they won the toss but hoped the players have learnt from their previous mistakes.

“We have to change our mindset and apply ourselves. The key is to learn quickly from the mistakes and hopefully, we won’t repeat them today,” said Sharma. “(It’s an) opportunity for youngsters to step in.”

Debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav as the only change in India’s starting line-up from their seven-wicket loss in Dharamsala. —APP