Sit-ins must end for country to progress: Chaudhry Nisar

—File photo

TAXILA: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Saturday said protests and sit-in must come to an end in order for the country to move forward and progress.

“The avenues of sit-ins need to end in Pakistan otherwise mobs will rule the country.”

While speaking to media in Taxila, he said continuous protests would allow just about anyone to have their demands met, no matter how unreasonable.

“It is my humble appeal that if the country has to move forward, then protests must be stopped.”

“I am not against protests. Protests should be held as they are part of democracy. However, protests which affect daily life should not be held,” he added.

When asked if the government will be able to complete its tenure, he remarked: “You should ask this question to the government, I am not in the government anymore.”