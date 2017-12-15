Shujaat, Pervaiz appears before NAB

—File Photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior party leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in a case of possessing assets beyond their known sources of income.

According to the bureau sources, both leaders appeared before a combined investigation team and submitted their response to the questionnaires handed over to them by the team when they previously appeared in the Lahore office the last month. The response contain details about properties, bank accounts, assets, of their wives, children and grand children.

The corruption case against the Chaudhrys was among the 179 corruption scandals whose list was compiled by NAB and submitted to the Supreme Court in July 2015.

The case pertains to misuse of authority and amassing wealth registered against them back in 2000 before they joined hands with former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.—APP