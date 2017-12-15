Shahbaz terms Hudaibiya verdict ‘victory of justice’

-File photo

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif Friday said the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Hudaibiya Paper Mills had endorsed their stance which was based on truth and justice.

In a statement issued here, Sharif said the judgment was a victory for justice and truth and he bowed his head before Almighty Allah in gratitude.

Sharif said he was thankful to the Supreme Court whose decision had upheld the truth and justice and it had been transpired that truth always emerged and justice has prevailed.

“Today is the most important day of my political life and the allegations levelled against me have proved false and baseless as a result of the Supreme Court verdict.”

“The time has come that all political parties and their workers set aside the traditional politics of weakening each other and utilise their energies for national development and changing lives of the disadvantaged segments of society,” concluded the chief minister.