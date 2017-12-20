Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani reunite for upcoming movie

Web Desk: Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji and Kajol Devgan have reunited for the most-anticipated film of 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani and Kajol declared the movie as ‘Fantastic’. They quoted, “It was fantastic. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2”.

SRK will play the leading role of dwarf whereas the Rani and Kajol will be his female co-stars, both of them have a special appearance, playing themselves.

Katrina Kaif will be the female lead actor. Besides them, Karishma Kapoor, Sridevi and Alia Bhatt will also be seen playing themselves.

The director of the movie is Anand L Rai. It is scheduled to be release next year.

Source: Indianexpress