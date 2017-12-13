Senate chairman expresses anger over ‘non serious attitude of govt departments’

— File photo

ISLAMABAD:The proceedings of Senate was suspended for 40 minutes to protest the non reply of 14 questions out of a total of 39 asked by various Senators.

Immediately after the recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani expressed his indignation over what he said non serious attitude of various departments in answering the questions.

He observed Parliament was being attacked and such attitude was tantamount to undermining Parliament’s authority. And in response to some simple questions, the chairman said it was replied by the concerned department that the information is being gathered.

He said the proceedings of the House were being suspended as protest.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed seconded the chairman. He wondered why the answers of some simple questions were not answered.

He urged the Chair to defer all such questions.

Earlier, the session was started at 3:15 pm with the recitation of some verses of the Holy Quran. Chairman Raza Rabbani was in the chair.