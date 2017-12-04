SC summons CM Sindh on Wednesday in Karachi water case

—File Photo

KARACHI: Supreme Court has summoned Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday in a case regarding water supply and sewerage system in Karachi.

Hearing the case in Karachi Registry today the bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saquib Nisar observed that not enough is being done to provide clean drinking water to the people of the province.

The Court observed that water with 88 percent contamination is being supplied in Larkana.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said that the matter cannot be ignored or overlooked as it is related with people’s lives.

The petitioner of the case, Shahab Ost Advocate told the court that 80 percent water supplied in Karachi, 85 percent water supplied in Hyderabad, 88 percent to Larkana and 78 percent in Shikarpur is contaminated.—Radio Pakistan