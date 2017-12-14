SC seeks report from FIA, Chief Secretary on human trafficking

-File photo

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Thursday sought report from Director General, Federal investigation Agency (FIA) and Chief Secretary Balochistan regarding steps taken for the prevention of human trafficking crime within one week.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the directions while hearing the case during suo moto notice of Turbat killing.

During the course of proceedings, DG FIA, Bashir Memon, Chief Secretary Balochistan and Advocate General Balochistan appeared before the bench and submitted report on the incident.

Answering a query, DG FIA apprised the court that FIA was committed to tackle with human trafficking crime but had less sources and unavailability of devices. FIA DG said that 20 people were killed by banned outfit over ethnic issue.

Chief Justice remarked that “if there were no resources, then admit that it was your failure and could not do anything adding that preventing a crime before execution was the actual skill.”

He also asked the DG FIA to assure that such kind of incidents will not happen in future. Chief Justice remarked that “Court is ready to support, if you show some performance”.

Meanwhile, Balochistan chief secretary informed the apex court that all the agencies were in continuous contact to eliminate human trafficking from the country. He said that extremists were limited to two districts now due to security operations.

Subsequently the bench while seeking report on steps taken by the FIA and the government to deal with the crime adjourned further hearing of the case to date in office.

In November, 20 bullet-riddled bodies were found on a mountain in Balochistan’s Turbat district. The victims were trying to illegally cross the Iranian border to reach Europe when they were kidnapped near Buleda valley in Kech District and killed.

15 bodies were found in Baleda area of Turbt and five others in Tajban last week.— APP