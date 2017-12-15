SC rejects NAB plea to renew Hudaibiya Mills case

-File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Friday rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal to reopen the Hudaibya Paper Mills reference, Aaj News reported.

As the hearing commenced the bend comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel asked the NAB prosecutor to satisfy the court on why the case should be reopened?

NAB lawyer had told the court that there are grey areas in the high court’s decision, hence the appeal must be reopened for the sake of justice.

However the Bureau failed to attached the confession of former finance minister Ishaq Dar with the application for the reopening of the case.