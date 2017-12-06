SC issues notice to NAB over Sharjeel Memon’s bail

– File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over bail matter of former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon and adjourned hearing of the case till first week of January.

The court also issued notices to the NAB over applications of other accused including Inam Akbar and sought response from the bureau. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and Justice Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Lateef Khosa counsel for Sharjeel Memon appeared before the bench and informed that his client was not granted bail as NAB did not prove allegations against his client.

The court after hearing arguments issued notice to the NAB and sought response.—APP