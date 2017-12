-File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday adjourned a National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea challenging the Lahore High Court’s three-year old verdict regarding closing of the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case till December 15 (Friday) without proceedings.

Justice Mushir Alam head of three-member bench adjourned the plea due to non availability of a member judge, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel who was busy in some private work.—APP