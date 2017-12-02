Salman Khan opens up about his life

-Digital Spy

Web Desk: While speaking in the event of ‘The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017’, Salman Khan opens about how he led life.

At the event, Dabang Khan was asked about the debate of him being the most misunderstand actors. To which he replied, ““For the last 25-30 years, I have been hearing that I am the most misunderstood person there is. But, if someone is saying that you are misunderstood, that means he understood me. He totally got it. Otherwise, how would they say I am misunderstood?”

He further said, “I had the most boring life; it was your fraternity (media) that made it interesting. If one had to come and live my life, that person would find it boring and hectic. But my dad is a Muslim, my mother is a Hindu and I call myself insaan (human being).”

“The kind of life I have led is the kind everyone has led. I have been working from the age of 15, for 24 hours a day, seven days a week till Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Biwi No 1 and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I have worked all my life.” He added. “I live in a one-room apartment. It’s a nice, hardworking man’s life that I have led.”

He also spoke about his film Tiger zinda Hai that, “I think this is the first time that Hindi cinema audiences will see a film like this,” said Salman. “No matter how I [might] try to describe and explain [the film], you won’t get it until the time you watch it yourself.”

Source: http://www.news18.com/news/movies/i-lead-a-boring-life-but-media-makes-it-interesting-salman-khan-at-ht-leadership-summit-1591323.html