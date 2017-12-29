Sacrifices of LEAs will not go waste: PM

—Photo by The Nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has said the entire nation greatly values the sacrifices rendered by the personnel of law enforcement agencies for the security of the motherland.

He was talking to the family of Shaheed AIG Ashraf Noor in Islamabad on Friday.

Ashraf Noor had embraced martyrdom on the 24th of last month in a terrorist attack in Peshawar.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the ultimate sacrifice of the senior police officer and noted that the personnel of law enforcement agencies have rendered enormous sacrifices in the line of their duty.

The nation is indeed indebted to each drop of their blood. He said the mission of our martyrs will continue till its logical conclusion.

The Prime Minister assured them that the federal government will continue to provide every possible support to the families of martyrs.