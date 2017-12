—File Photo

RAWALPINDI: Remembering martyrs of APS Peshawar, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said great sacrifices of our innocent and beloved children and their brave families remain unforgettable.

According to tweet of DG ISPR, the Army Chief said it symbolises our resolve in love of our motherland.

He said their sacrifice has not gone in vain and we owe this improving peace to them.—Radio Pakistan