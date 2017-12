-File photo

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani official says a roadside bomb has killed six people and wounded eight others near the Afghan border.

Kamran Afridi, a top administrator in the North Waziristan tribal region, says the bomb was planted in a parked motorcycle in the village of Khaddi and detonated remotely when a security patrol passed on Tuesday.

It is not clear whether all the victims were security men. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.— AP