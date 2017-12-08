Renowned actress Rani  remembered today

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The birth anniversary of great film actress Nasira Sarfraz known as Rani observed on Friday (Today).

According to Private news channel , Rani was born on December 8 ,1946 in Lahore.

She obtained tremendous success in late 1960s, when she was paired with renowned actor Waheed Murad.

She remained one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan in the next decade and acted in both Urdu and Punjabi films.

In 1962, Rani made her screen debut in the film Mehboob. For the next few years, Rani appeared in supporting roles. However after the success of Hazar Dastan and Dever Bhabi, Rani became a leading actress in Pakistani cinema.

Some of her more notable films are Anjuman, Tehzeeb, Umrao Jan Ada, Naag Muni, Seeta Mariam Margaret and Ik Gunah Aur Sahi.

She won a Nigar Award for the film ‘Mera ghar meri jannat’ in 1968. She also won another Nigar Award for best actress for her role in the film ‘Sona Chandi’ in 1986. Rani died of cancer at the age of 46 in Lahore on May 27 1993.She also acted in two TV serials “Khwahish” and “Faraib” in the early 90’s.—APP