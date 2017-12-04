Reasons behind your nightmares

-Best Health Magazine Canada

Web Desk: Nightmares may disturb your sleep and also keep you up whole night. This problem is very common in children and adults too as 70 percent of adults have nightmares.

The reasons behind adult nightmare can be medications, genes, degenerative neurological disease, also traumatic events in the present, never-healed wound from the past and gut-level threats to health and safety.

One who does not share his response to stressful events during the day, is likely to be taken ride by those emotions in the shape of nightmare at night.

Director of the sleep disorder service at Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Rosalind Cartwright, stated, “A nightmare is a dysfunction dream”. Instead of integrating the day’s events and feelings with older, stored memories and defusing negative emotions which is what some researchers feel a dream is supposed to do the emotions your brain is processing overload your circuits, prevent their integration into older memories, and jerk you from sleep.

Cartwright also said, “Nightmares are a cry for resolution for finding a way to incorporate the terrible experience into our lives. Occasional nightmares are normal,” she adds. “But not nightly, and not over and over again.”

Adult nightmares are a sign of overload. Easy way to tackle nightmare is, whenever your sleep is disturbed by nightmare, change your dream’s ending from negative to positive. Also write your dream diaries.

Source: rd