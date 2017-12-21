Rani’s Hichki is inspired by this Hollywood film

-Express Tribune

Web Desk: Hichki is Rani Mukherji’s upcoming movie which is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and it is all set to release in February next year.

As the movie’s trailer came out, it was applauded by the fans but also faced some criticism. Audience also claimed that Hichki was inspired by Hollywood movie ‘Front of the Class.’

In Hichki, Rani plays a role of a teacher who is suffering from neuropsychiatric disorder that causes involuntary movements and sound.

A twitter users pointed that the film is a copy of Hollywood film Front of the Class which was released in 2008. The film tells the story of a young man trying to overcome Tourette’s Syndrome and parental disapproval to become an award-winning teacher.



While talking about Hichki, rani said, “When the script came to me, I wasn’t thinking about getting back to work. I really liked the script and said, ‘Okay, we can go ahead with it.’ It was a process that happened organically. Then it hit me, ‘I have to leave my daughter and go to work.’ My husband feels if he hadn’t have pushed me, I wouldn’t have come back. I would be very happy being with Adira whole day long. And that’s true. I am most content when I am with my daughter. Right now, she is taking her afternoon nap, so I am comfortable. The minute she wakes up, I will be like, ‘Okay, time to go.”

Source: Pinkvilla