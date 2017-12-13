Railways provides online booking facility to senior citizens

—Photo by Youtube

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has provided facility of online ticketing with 25 per cent concession in Lower A/C and 50 per cent discount in economy classes of trains to passengers of age 65 years and above.

This was informed by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in a statement here on Wednesday.

He said that now old-age passengers needed not to go to the booking or reservation offices for booking and they would be able to purchase tickets online from their homes.

They could buy tickets by using credit cards, debit cards, Jazz Cash and UBL Omni, the minister added.

He said that senior citizens of the country could enjoy this facility for 26 Up and Down trains across the country.

All senior citizens could book their tickets by using Pakistan Railways website, he concluded.—APP