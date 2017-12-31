Punjab introduces third party audit to ensure transparency

—File Photo

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif says mega development projects worth billions of rupees have been completed to provide relief to the people.

He stated this while addressing a meeting through a video-link at Model Town in Lahore before his departure for Makkah Mukarma from Madina.

He said common man is the focus of all development projects and due to the uplift projects launched by PML-N government the living standards of the common man have increased.

Shahbaz Sharif said Punjab government has introduced the system of third party audit apart from the internal audit system and due to this mechanism instant and transparent utilization of funds had been ensured.—Radio Pakistan