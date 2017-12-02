Punjab bans expansion of cement plants in Salt Range

-File Photo

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting on Saturday to review measures for the rehabilitation of the historical Katas Raj Temple and maintaining natural environment in salt range.

During the meeting, measures regarding ban on establishment of new cement plants and other industries in Salt Range were reviewed.

Sharif, who was attending the meeting via video link, said that the provincial government has prohibited expansion of old cement plants in the Salt Range.— PPI