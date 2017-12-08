Punjab announces double-decker bus service to Wagah

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The government of Punjab has announced to start a double-decker bus service for Lahore, which would travel to Wagah.

The bus service to Wagah is first by the province, private news channel reported.

The first bus will travel to the India-Pakistan border on December 9 carrying passengers interested in seeing the Wagah border parade.

Another bus will travel from Qaddafi Stadium Terminal daily at 2:30pm and will return at the terminal at 6pm.

The double-decker bus will pass through Main Boulevard, Jail Road, Ring Road and GT Road before reaching the border.

The bus has a capacity for 60 passengers and another bus could be added to the service if the demand increases, said Punjab tourism department manager operations.—APP